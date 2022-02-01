"I thought it was a joke" - Jade Cargill on her first AEW main event match

Current AEW TBS champion Jade Cargill and "Dark Order" member Anna Jay made history on the January 21st edition of AEW Rampage by becoming the first two women to headline the company's Friday night show. Though the main event was historic, Cargill recently stated she thought the announcement was a joke to begin with.

Cargill and Jay headlined the show in Washington, D.C. on a night that featured the in-ring return of Jon Moxley, a stellar match between Nick Jackson and Trent Beretta, and another impressive showing from rising star Hook.

Closing out the show was undoubtedly a lot of pressure for the two young performers, but Cargill was ready and hungry for the opportunity, despite not believing the initial announcement.

Here's what she said on the "Fightful Grapsody" podcast:

"So we didn’t know until early afternoon that we were main eventing. I think I saw it on social media and I thought it was a joke at first. So I sat back and I’m like, ‘Yeah right.’ So I didn’t believe it. I wrote QT [Marshall] and he said, ‘Yeah, you guys are main eventing,’ which I’m like, ‘Alright, let’s go.’ I’m excited, but it’s a lot of pressure. Mox is on the show and it’s his comeback match, so for him to not main event, we had to put on a show and deliver. Anna is probably, maybe less than a year ahead of me. So being that we both have less than 100 matches under our belts, we had to deliver and, more than anything, we were hungry and we wanted to show people that we could do this and that we’re proud to be main eventing." said Cargill (H/T Fightful).

Cargill picked up the victory in the show's final match, extending her undefeated record to 25-0.

Jade Cargill extended her record to 26-0 shortly after

Not content with one successful title defense in the month of January, Jade Cargill put her TBS championship on the line the very next week. On the January 28th edition of AEW Rampage, Cargill made light work of Julia Hart of the Varsity Blondes, extending her record to 26-0 in the process.

Cargill has been an unstoppable force in the AEW women's division since her arrival in late 2020. Who will put an end to her undefeated streak? Stay tuned to AEW TV to find out.

