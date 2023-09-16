Jade Cargill loses in her potential final AEW match

The second installment of Kris Statlander vs. Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship took place in the main event of the latest edition of Rampage.

For starters, this match took longer than their initial championship match, which took place at Double or Nothing back in May. That match took place following Cargill's 60th straight singles victory against Taya Valkyrie that night.

Since her loss, Cargill had not appeared in AEW until the latest edition of Dynamite. The star was widely reported to be leaving the promotion, and this was potentially her final bout as she wraps up her AEW career.

Tonight's match was heavy-hitting, and both stars carried momentum throughout the contest. In the end, Kris Statlander managed to pull through and hit her Friday Night Fever maneuver to continue her reign as TBS Champion.

After the match, both women shared an embrace as a show of respect, which was uncharacteristic of Cargill, as she has always been a heel on television.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Cargill, as WWE is seemingly eyeing up a move for the talented star.

