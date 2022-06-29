Jade Cargill and Orange Cassidy announced for matches at AEW Blood and Guts

AEW President Tony Khan has added two more matches to the upcoming Blood and Guts edition of Dynamite. TBS Champion Jade Cargill and fan-favorite Orange Cassidy are now scheduled to appear at the show.

After the success of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, AEW is looking to keep the momentum rolling with a stacked episode of Dynamite headlined by the second-ever Blood and Guts match.

The Jericho Appreciation Society will take on Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli. But that's not all for this Wednesday.

Jade Cargill's publicist, Stokely Hathaway, recently requested an opponent for her this Wednesday. She will now defend her AEW TBS Championship against Leila Grey. The challenger is the current OVW Women's Champion and will make her Dynamite debut this Wednesday.

Elsewhere on the show, Orange Cassidy will be looking to bounce back from being defeated by Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door with a win over Men of the Year's Ethan Page.

Jade Cargill's publicist recently took shots at a former WWE Superstar

The AEW TBS Champion wasn't the one who put out the open challenge for her title, and her publicist Stokely Hathaway did it on Jade Cargill's behalf.

While doing so, Hathaway also took the opportunity to take a sneaky shot at AEW star Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon in WWE.

"Special thank you to Athena for applying for the #BaddieSearch. Unfortunately, your submission was lost in the mail. Please do not try again. Bless your heart though," said Stokely Hathaway.

Hathway set up the "Baddie Search" on the June 22nd, 2022, edition of Dynamite following the injury to Red Velvet, meaning that The Baddies will be a member down for the immediate future.

The winner of the "Baddie Search" will be able to rub shoulders with Cargill and Kiera Hogan in the group. Stay tuned to AEW TV to see which star joins the fold in the coming weeks.

A former Champion wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. Any guesses who? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far