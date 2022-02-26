"People underestimate her drive and her passion" - Jade Cargill receives words of support from fellow AEW star

AEW's Red Velvet has lavished praise on fellow All Elite star and current TBS Champion Jade Cargill, claiming that she is underrated and nobody can deny her heart, passion and drive.

The reigning TBS Champion currently has a staggering record of 28-0. She's had successful title defenses over the likes of Anna Jay, The Bunny and Julia Hart. However, when it comes to pro wrestling purists, many aren't convinced that Cargill is good enough in the ring to justify her dominance.

Speaking at a virtual signing with Captain's Corner, Velvet, who is a close personal friend of the TBS Champion, admitted that while she thinks Cargill may have been brought up to the big stage early, her workrate and love for the business should not go unnoticed.

"I think, fanwise, I think Jade is very underrated. I think, yes, she was brought up quickly and she started really quickly, but I have to say people underestimate her drive and her passion and her love for the business, and she might be new, but it’s growing and she’s one of the hardest workers in the room. Jade is at every practice, every practice. I don’t think she’s missed one since we started," said Red Velvet. (H/T Wrestling Headlines).

Jade Cargill has her next challenger lined up already

Moments after her successful title defense against The Bunny on the February 23rd edition of Dynamite, Jade Cargill was confronted by former AEW Women's Championship challenger Tay Conti.

The Brazilian star stated her claim as the next challenger to the TBS Championship before rushing to the ring to confront Cargill, who proceeded to take her down with a big boot. In the end, Conti's friend Anna Jay came to the rescue with a steel chair in hand.

There has been no official word yet as to when this match between Conti and Cargill will take place. However, Cargill did say "Revolution" before Conti got in her face, so it's possible that March 6th will be the time and place for the TBS Championship contest.

