Jade Cargill reveals troubling messages she receives on social media

AEW's Jade Cargill has revealed that despite all her success in wrestling so far, she still receives racist remarks on social media.

Racism is an unfortunate and often disturbing reality for people of color in every sport. For Cargill in particular, it adds to the weight she already carries as she continues to endure criticism for her inexperience in the ring.

Nevertheless, the TBS Champion maintains the confidence that's so clear every time she's in front of the camera. She took to Twitter today, where she is always active, to tell the world about the type of messages she gets in the most dismissive, Cargill-esque way possible:

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill I get the most racist remarks. You guys should see my messages. 🤣🤣🤣 I get the most racist remarks. You guys should see my messages. 🤣🤣🤣

Despite the criticism she endures, Jade has been on fire so far in 2022 with five successful defenses of her TBS Championship. The most recent win came on the February 23rd edition of AEW Dynamite when she defeated AHFO's The Bunny.

The win pushed Cargill's AEW singles record to a staggering 28-0. But the reigning TBS Champion hopes to extend her streak even further, stating after the match that she wants to get her record to 50-0.

Tay Conti seems to be next in line as the Brazillian star challenged Cargill for the TBS title. While not confirmed at the time of writing, the location for Cargill vs. Conti will likely be the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6th.

Jade Cargill's story is told on the most recent AEW music project

Those sending racist messages to Jade Cargill are sure to hate the recent AEW music project released in celebration of Black History Month.

"Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1" was released on February 18th. It's a collaborative project between various musicians, including AEW's in-house producer Mikey Rukus, and a number of black athletes on the All Elite roster.

AEWMusic @AEWmusic

shopaew.com/pre-order-aew-… AVAILABLE NOW! WHO WE ARE: A Celebration Of Excellence Vol. 1. A compilation of shared stories of 20 of our @AEW stars, told by 35 producers and artists. Grab your copy NOW! All proceeds Benefit the @Bootsy_Collins Foundation! AVAILABLE NOW! WHO WE ARE: A Celebration Of Excellence Vol. 1. A compilation of shared stories of 20 of our @AEW stars, told by 35 producers and artists. Grab your copy NOW! All proceeds Benefit the @Bootsy_Collins Foundation!shopaew.com/pre-order-aew-… https://t.co/qw6k52YQRK

Jade Cargill's story is called "Knockout" and features hip-hop and R'n'B artists Anthiny King, Monteasy, Rich Latta and Righteous Rig.

Some AEW stars even got to feature in their own songs, with The Acclaimed's Max Caster and Sonny Kiss both providing vocals for their respective tracks. The album is available to buy from ShopAEW.com now.

Will you be listening to this AEW music project? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Booker T sees a lot of himself in a female AEW star. More details here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell