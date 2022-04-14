Jade Cargill seemingly set to form a faction with two top AEW Superstars

Jade Cargill is seemingly set to create her faction in All Elite Wrestling. On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the promotion teased the possibility of Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan becoming members of Cargill's faction.

Cargill is currently feuding with Marina Shafir in AEW and is set to defend her TBS Championship against the former WWE star. Shafir made her Dynamite debut on this week's episode against Skye Blue.

During Shafir's match against Blue on Dynamite, the camera cut to Cargill's new Baddie Section within the audience. Two of the featured members of this week's Baddie Section were Hogan and Velvet.

Velvet also took to Twitter to share a photo of herself with Hogan in the Baddie Section:

"Baddie section with the HOTTEST baddie #AEWDynamite"

Check out Red Velvet's tweet below:

Tony Khan recently praised Jade Cargill for her star power

During Tony Khan's recent conversation with Barstool Rasslin', the AEW President praised Jade Cargill for her star power. Khan mentioned that Cargill has surpassed everyone's expectations. He said:

"Yeah, absolutely. Jade is a star and I absolutely think she is far ahead of where anybody expected, I think it's all down to her. You know, we tried put good support and coaching around her and a lot of great people work with her on a regular basis and we have great coaching here, you know. (From 38:46 onwards)

Khan also added how AEW coaches are helping Cargill improve. The likes of QT Marshall, Dustin Rhodes, and Bryan Danielson have been working closely with Cargill. TK added:

"When you have people on the full-time staff, Sonjay, Serena, QT, Dustin Rhodes, a lot of really good coaching. But also, Bryan Danielson has put in a lot of time coaching, as well and he's one of the best minds in professional wrestling and he sees the potential in Jade too and I asked him to work with her and he was eager and excited to do it." (From 39:06 onwards)

Check out Tony Khan's interview with Barstool Rasslin' below:

As aforementioned, Cargill will defend the TBS Championship against Marina Shafir next. The bout will be Cargill's 30th match in the promotion.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling with an h/t for the transcription and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Pratik Singh