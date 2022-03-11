×
"Another reject is looking for a job" – AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill takes a massive dig at former WWE star

Jade Cargill is still unbeaten in AEW.
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Mar 11, 2022 02:19 PM IST
AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill took a shot at ex-WWE star Athena Palmer, formerly known as Ember Moon. The former WWE star recently teased appearing in AEW, which sparked a back-and-forth conversation with Cargill on Twitter.

In 2021, Moon was among the many stars let go by WWE. Since her WWE departure, The War Goddess has returned to her previous moniker of Athena.

Recently on social media, Cargill issued an open challenge to anyone. Responding to the same, Athena teased challenging for the TBS Championship and claimed she'd take Cargill's title from her:

Sure .@Jade_Cargill I'll give in to your request and ill say loud enough for the people in the back...even though I'm pretty sure I know the answer. GIVE ME A MATCH SO I CAN TAKE YOUR TITLE! Talk to ya boy and make it happen... I'll be waiting twitter.com/Jade_Cargill/s…

In response to Athena's tweet, Cargill said the former NXT Women's Champion was just another reject looking for a job:

Let me help you kid. AYO @ShawnDean773 another reject is looking for a job. Help the needy out. twitter.com/athenapalmer_f…

Jade Cargill is still unbeaten in AEW and recently defended her title at Revolution

At AEW Revolution 2022, Jade Cargill extended her winning run to 29-0. She beat Tay Conti to retain her TBS Championship. Over the past few months, Cargill has defended her title against Anna Jay, Julia Hart, AQA, and The Bunny.

OPEN CHALLENGE! STEP UP!! twitter.com/aew/status/150…

Cargill won the TBS Championship by beating former WWE star Ruby Soho. Before her win over Soho, Cargill wrestled Red Velvet, Kiera Hogan, Leyla Hirsch, Skye Blue, and other notable names in AEW.

As of now, AEW is yet to indicate the potential signing of Athena Palmer or a match between her and the reigning TBS Champion. Currently, Jade Cargill aims to extend her AEW winning streak to 30-0.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
