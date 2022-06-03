"WHAT A JOKE" – AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill takes a massive shot at ex-WWE star

The AEW women's division has been heating up recently, with Jade Cargill engaging in a heated Twitter war against a new ex-WWE challenger.

The addition of Athena (formerly known as Ember Moon in WWE) immediately brought her into the crosshairs of the TBS Champion. Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet have also entered the fray, while The Fallen Goddess has aligned herself with Kris Statlander and Anna Jay.

Posting a tweet expressing her confidence, Athena took the first shot at Cargill. It led to a series of messages between the two rivals, ending with Jade sending a scathing reply to the newly signed AEW star:

"I didn’t want to step on sh*t. I’m wearing red bottoms love. You don’t even come up to my torso. WHAT A JOKE. 🤦🏽‍♀️"

Athena's entry is another diamond added to the star-studded AEW roster. Fans will have to stay tuned to see the future for promising new talent.

Fans were quick to point out that Athena was yet another WWE talent signed to AEW

As fans observed in the comments section, Athena's recent debut could be an example of MJF's "ex-WWE" comments.

Most Twitter users were awestruck at Jade Cargill's brutal insult directed at The Fallen Goddess. However, fans also stated that the match would be entertaining.

With Jade Cargill currently on a 31-0 undefeated streak, it's time for a formidable opponent to rise against the TBS Champion. Considering Athena's track record as Ember Moon, she's expected to give Cargill a run for her money.

While the rivalry is still fresh, it seems clear that AEW fans are in for a brutal feud between the two determined stars in the coming weeks.

