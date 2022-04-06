"I'm over this" - Jade Cargill takes a shot at AEW's Twitter handle for hyping up former WWE star's arrival

Jade Cargill recently expressed her displeasure towards AEW's Twitter account. The TBS Champion called out the team behind the handle for hyping Toni Storm's debut on last week's Dynamite.

Storm was revealed to be the mystery debutant in a qualifier for the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament. The 26-year-old defeated The Bunny with a Storm Zero finisher upon her arrival. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill is still undefeated at 29-0, with her last win coming at the Revolution pay-per-view against Tay Conti.

On Twitter, AEW's page posted a video of Storm's debut designed as Storm from the X-Men comics. Cargill voiced her frustrations over it, saying that she's had enough and the page was not doing its' job.

It can be noted that Cargill wore gear inspired by the said X-Men character when she won the TBS Championship against Ruby Soho last year, which is why the former was visibly frustrated.

Who is the next possible opponent for Jade Cargill?

Last week on Dynamite, Cargill was accompanied by "Smart" Mark Sterling in a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone. Sterling immediately proposed Jade's future opponents for a TBS Championship opportunity.

"Smart" Mark called out Leva Bates as the next "win" for Cargill, but the champion quickly dismissed her. Sterling reluctantly proceeded to pick the second option, Marina Shafir, who has been a dominant force on AEW Dark lately.

The Moldovan star's vignette aired last week, possibly pointing to her AEW TV debut. However, it wasn't official whether a possible match with Cargill would take place on Dynamite or Rampage.

It will be interesting to see if Shafir is able to dethrone and end Cargill's undefeated streak. Meanwhile, the former NXT star might present herself as a potential challenger for the TBS Championship.

