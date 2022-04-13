"Be thankful I gave you a spot" - Jade Cargill takes a shot at former WWE star

Current AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently took a massive jab at former WWE star Marina Shafir. Cargill tweeted her response to the latter's post on social media.

Shafir was selected as the second option for Cargill's 30th opponent after original pick Leva Bates was disregarded by the champion on March 30, Dynamite. The Problem will have her first TV match against Skye Blue this Wednesday on Dynamite.

On Twitter, Shafir captioned a poster of her TV debut by taking a shot at Cargill. The former NXT star noted that the champion was not exempt from her wrath and that she would experience it eventually.

The TBS Champion responded by stating that Shafir should appreciate her since the latter will finally get to wrestle on TV.

"Girl please. Be THANKFUL I gave you a spot on my show. Without my name you would never be on TV," Cargill responded.

Check out their exchange below:

Jade Cargill recently called out Marina Shafir on AEW Dynamite

Last week on Dynamite, Jade Cargill came out with her manager "Smart" Mark Sterling as she introduced her "Baddie Section" while insulting the Boston fans at the same time. Sterling then said that Shafir was not accepted in the "Baddie Section," which Cargill agreed to by calling her "trash."

The TBS Champion insulted her 30th opponent by saying that she was tired of former MMA stars coming to wrestling. Cargill ended the segment by proclaiming herself "The Problem Solver" as opposed to Shafir's "The Problem" monicker.

Cargill and Shafir's feud is heating up based on their recent exchange and the former's tirade at the Moldovan wrestler. The TBS Champion and The Problem might face each other soon, but it remains to be seen when it will happen.

