"Being in the ring with her is a privilege" - Jade Cargill wants dream match against former WWE star in AEW

Despite running through a number of top AEW female stars, Jade Cargill has a number of matches pending in the company. For the TBS Champion, Serena Deeb is the ultimate dream match.

Serena Deeb was a big part of CM Punk's Straight Edge storyline in WWE. She had two stints in Vince McMahon's company before wrestling for NWA and then eventually signing for AEW. Since then, her reputation as an in-ring performer has enhanced tremendously. Her matches against Hikaru Shida and Riho were excellent bouts.

Andy H. Murray @andyhmurray Dave Meltzer went ****1/4 on Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida.



The joint second-highest rated women's match in AEW history alongside Riho vs. Nyla Rose (Feb 2020) and Sakura/Itoh/VENY vs. Shida/Suruga/Kadokura (Feb 2021).



Speaking to Bleacher Report, Jade Cargill expressed her desire to face The Professor in AEW.

"I want to face everybody because everybody has different wrestling styles and I can use that to get better," Cargill said. "However, the one person that everybody wants to wrestle, and that I want to wrestle, is Serena Deeb. I mean, she's The Professor. I just think being in the ring with her is a privilege as it is and I want to work with her so bad. So whenever she's ready, I'm ready."

Jade Cargill wants to eventually win the AEW World Championship

Jade Cargill participated in the TBS Championship Eliminator Tournament. After defeating the likes of Red Velvet, Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho, she became the first ever TBS Champion. However, the 29-year-old still has a desire to go after the women's world title.

"I want to go for the world title," she said. "But that's gonna take time and right now, I'm just focused on just getting better in the ring, getting my time in, getting more comfortable and just opening up and being more of myself with my character. So that's what I'm looking forward to right now. I'm really focused on myself. I'm looking forward to having better matches with my co-workers. I'm looking to work outside of AEW as well when that time comes. I'm looking forward to just being around."

Jade Cargill vs. Britt Baker has never happened so far. Considering the two women are the strongest booked wrestlers in the division, a potential clash between the two would be extremely fascinating to watch.

Would you be interested in a Cargill vs. Deeb match? Do you see Cargill going for the world title soon? Sound off below!

