"Bring them" - Jade Cargill wants to face recently released WWE superstars in AEW 

Jade Cargill is running high on confidence right now. It's difficult to blame her, considering her impressive streak in AEW so far. She is not afraid of anyone and is eager to face recently released WWE superstars Tegan Nox and Toni Storm.

The TBS Champion is unbeaten so far in All Elite Wrestling. She was Tony Khan's pick for pro wrestling Rookie of the Year in 2021. Unlike many other stars in AEW, she never went through the independent sector and wrestled her very first match in Tony Khan's company.

The first match in Cargill's career saw her team up with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. Since then she's gone on a streak that has been likened to Goldberg's legendary run in WCW.

A Twitter user proposed the idea of Jade Cargill taking on Toni Storm and Tegan Nox. Both matchups would be intriguing affairs, and the 29-year old star seemed to agree.

"Bring them" - Jade Cargill tweeted.

Toni Storm walked out of WWE recently and was granted her release shortly after. She's a highly talented individual with major upside. It will not be a surprise to see the Australian star show up in Tony Khan's promotion.

Jade Cargill picked up a big win on AEW Dynamite

Jade Cargill was in action once again on this week's Dynamite. She took on WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's trainee AQA. The match was for the TBS Championship and the debutant put up a solid fight before eventually falling to the champion.

On the same day, Tony Khan announced on Twitter that AQA had been signed to the promotion, giving her the traditional #AllElite graphic.

If the likes of Toni Storm and Tegan Nox are added to the women's roster along with lesser-known but talented stars like AQA, AEW's women's division will have a bright future ahead of it.

