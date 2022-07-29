AEW star on why Logan Paul might struggle to succeed in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger) voiced concerns over Logan Paul's success in the company.

Social media star Logan Paul signed a multi-year deal with WWE earlier this month. He participated in WrestleMania 38 alongside The Miz in a tag team contest against Rey & Dominik Mysterio. As part of his contract, Paul is expected to appear at multiple WWE premium live events in 2022 and 2023.

During a virtual signing with The Captain's Corner, Hager commented on what could be difficult for Paul moving forward. He opined that the star could have a tough time impressing fans:

"I got a feeling it’s gonna be pretty hard for Logan [Paul] to get over with the wrestling fans. Yeah [in a long-term sense]. We’ll see." (H/T: POST Wrestling)

WWE Superstar Logan Paul confirms match against The Miz at SummerSlam 2022

The Miz betrayed Logan Paul after the duo won their match against Rey & Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38.

On a recent episode of RAW, Paul showed up as a guest on Miz TV. During the segment, The Miz pitched Paul the idea of teaming up rather than battling each other. The Miz tried to justify his betrayal by saying he wanted to teach Paul a lesson.

However, Paul quickly refused the offer, and a match between the two was set for SummerSlam 2022. Initially, The Miz didn't agree to a match, but after starting a brawl inside the ring, the 41-year-old gave the green light for the upcoming bout.

At the end of the segment, Logan Paul was laid out by The Miz following interference from Ciampa. Who do you think will win at SummerSlam on July 30, 2022? Let us know in the comment section below!

