Jake Hager, known as Jack Swagger during his time in WWE, had one of the best feuds of his career against Rey Mysterio. In 2010, Jake Hager was able to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and the most memorable feud that he had while holding the title was with the wrestling legend.

During his recent appearance on Talk is Jericho with Chris Jericho (h/t 411 Mania), Jake Hager talked about his feud with Rey Mysterio and why the WWE Superstar was one of his favorite wrestling opponents.

Jake Hager on working with Rey Mysterio as a part of WWE

Jake Hager talked about Rey Mysterio as his opponent and mentioned that the WWE Superstar was one of his favorite opponents to wrestle against. He went on to tell Chris Jericho, that seeing Rey Mysterio work with stars like Chris Jericho and others like Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle were some of his favorite old WWE matches.

Thus his feud against Rey Mysterio for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, when he was a part of WWE, was one of his favorite memories from his time in WWE.

“I will put him as one of my favorite opponents to wrestle against. Watching him work against guys like you [Chris Jericho] and guys like Eddie [Guerrero] and Kurt Angle – they’re some of my favorite matches. So, to be in there with Rey and wrestle for a world title like the World Heavyweight Championship, it was surreal. I remember one time in Mexico I messed up his comeback and I was so mad at myself – I was like ‘It’s Rey Mysterio, how do you not know what he’s gonna do?’ But when you’re in front of a crowd a lot of things happen.”

Currently, Jake Hager is a part of AEW and The Inner Circle. As a part of The Inner Circle, Jake Hager is working with Chris Jericho and the group recently added another member to their ranks in the form of MJF. MJF and The Inner Circle were set to visit Las Vegas, and this Wednesday's show will feature their adventures there.