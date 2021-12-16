Jake Hager wants former WWE developmental star to appear in AEW with him

Jake Hager recently spoke on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. Hager was asked about his spare time and spoke at length about his wife.

His wife is a former wrestler who performed under the name Saylor James. Hager believes she would work well with him as part of All Elite Wrestling.

"I definitely would like to work more with her on AEW because I think she can definitely help me elevate me to another level. She’s beautiful, I think she could be the next Miss Elizabeth, I carry her on my shoulder. We’re good and ready."

Catalina wrestled in WWE developmental territory FCW (Florida Championship Wrestling), where she wrestled for a year as Saylor James. While she did not make it as a professional wrestler, Hager believes that she should still be involved to some degree.

The late Miss Elizabeth was integral to the rise of late-Hall of Famer Randy Savage. While not actually a wrestler herself, she provided a side to Savage that made him seem more human and relatable.

"Besides her being beautiful, I married her for this like, competition, that she always drives me, she’s always better than me at stuff. It always pushes me and never really lets me rest."

Jake Hager needs to break away from the Inner Circle and establish himself in AEW

While Hager has been successful alongside The Inner Circle, the last time he had a title shot was when Jon Moxley was still the champion. Hager is an undefeated MMA fighter and multi-time world champion who deserves a bigger push.

While Jake Hager lacks the charisma of someone like "Macho Man" Randy Savage, having his wife manage him would breathe new life into his persona.

Jake Hager doesn't need to leave the Inner Circle, but a singles run - like Sammy Guevara has - would do him well.

Do you think Jake Hager should have a reign as the AEW World Champion? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman