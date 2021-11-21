Jake Hager takes a shot at former UFC Champion for calling him a WWE Star

AEW's Jake Hager wasn't pleased with former UFC Champion Jon Jones calling him a WWE Star in his tweet.

Jones recently tweeted that he and Jake Hager will compete for the number one grappling organization in the world, Fury Grappling, on December 9th.

However, Jones made a huge blunder by calling him a WWE Star in his tweet. Fans responded immediately and pointed out that Hager is no longer a WWE Star. The former WWE Superstar left the company back in 2017 and signed with AEW in 2019, which is where he currently works.

Jake Hager, who saw Jon Jones' tweet, pointed he's no longer a WWE Star.

Hager tweeted that he's now an AEW star. Hager also pointed out that he hasn't signed a contract yet and is willing to talk only if the terms are right:

Jake Hager @RealJakeHager BONY @JonnyBones Breaking News!! I’m excited to announce I’ll be competing for the number one grappling organization in the world, Fury Grappling! December 9th I’ll be in New Jersey competing against WWE superstar and undefeated Bellator heavyweight Jack swagger Breaking News!! I’m excited to announce I’ll be competing for the number one grappling organization in the world, Fury Grappling! December 9th I’ll be in New Jersey competing against WWE superstar and undefeated Bellator heavyweight Jack swagger First of all it’s @AEWonTNT and undefeated @BellatorMMA heavyweight Jake Hager, secondly no terms have been discussed or contract signed. We can talk if terms are right. twitter.com/jonnybones/sta… First of all it’s @AEWonTNT and undefeated @BellatorMMA heavyweight Jake Hager, secondly no terms have been discussed or contract signed. We can talk if terms are right. twitter.com/jonnybones/sta…

UFC star Jon Jones replies to Jake Hager's latest tweet

Jon Jones saw Hager's tweet and mocked him in his reply. Jomes stated he had no idea who he was and asked his fans to help the former WWE Superstar reach one million followers on Twitter:

The bout between Jon Jones and Jake Hager will surely be a treat for wrestling and MMA fans alike.

Recently on AEW Full Gear, Hager wrestled former UFC Champion Junior Dos Santos slamming him through a table, which became a hot talking point in the wrestling world.

