Jake Hager tips former UFC Heavyweight Champion as a future "pro wrestling champion"

Jake Hager was the guest on this week's episode of AEW Unrestricted, hosted by Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone. Hager and The Inner Circle recently feuded with Dan Lambert and American Top Team, which culminated in a 5-on-5 street fight.

Jake Hager discussed the experience of working with Dan Lambert and American Top Team and had particular praise for former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior Dos Santos. Hager said that he could see Dos Santos as a champion in pro wrestling someday:

It was really cool to be a part of that angle, kind of pulling a rabbit out of our hat each week, testing the limits and seeing what we could do. The Minneapolis Street Fight came together because it’s known in all the streets as the deadliest of street fights, and this was the only place this angle could culminate at. No, it was really cool to be a part of, like Dan Lambert on the mic is absolutely pure magic, so fun to work with. Junior dos Santos, oh man, that guy’s gonna be a pro wrestling champion one day. He like really wants it and really loves the sport, you can tell, and those guys are so eager to learn and like do this stuff. H/T: WrestleZone

Jake Hager on his history with former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley is currently off AEW television, taking time off to enter an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Moxley and Jake Hager worked together in WWE for many years before both men moved to AEW and Hager briefly spoke about his history with the former world champion:

I have such a history with Jon — years and years of riding on the road together — and now we have this unique opportunity to punch each other in the face in front of TV cameras.

The Inner Circle's Sammy Guevara will be defending his TNT Championship against Cody Rhodes on the Christmas episode of AEW Rampage. Guevara and Cody will also be teaming up next week to face Men of The Year.

