Jake Roberts announces two-year extension with AEW

WWE legend Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently announced that he has re-signed with AEW on a two-year deal.

Roberts joined AEW back in March 2020 as Lance Archer's manager. His initial deal was for ten weeks, but it was later extended In an interview with longtime friend Diamond Dallas Page, Jake Roberts expressed his gratitude toward the AEW fans for making him feel loved. He also credited Tony Khan for bringing his love for wrestling back and shared the news about his contract extension.

"To go out into the ring after 22 years of being out of it and slam that promo down Cody [Rhodes’] throat, I remember looking in his eyes and he’s like, ‘Where am I?’" Roberts said. "Toss the mic over my back and he catches it and he’s like, ‘What the hell did that mean?’ And to feel the love of all those people man because it was loud. It was loud and it let me know how much they loved me and it inspired me to stay with AEW and thanks to Tony Khan, when I originally signed with them, it was for a ten week deal.

"And then just a few weeks ago, I buzzed Tony, I said, ‘Hey, I’ve got four weeks left.,'" Roberts continued. "'What do you want me to do? I need a notice so I can start setting up my stuff,’ and he says, ‘We need to sign another piece of paper.’ And I signed again and then after I signed it, I found out that it wasn’t for a year, it was for more than a year. It was for two years. (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Jake Roberts' client Lance Archer takes on Jon Moxley at AEW Fyter Fest Night Two

Part two on Wednesday

Lance Archer and Jon Moxley competed in a classic Texas Deathmatch at Wrestle Kingdom 14, and they will do so again on AEW Dynamite tonight; Archer will challenge for Moxley's IWGP United States Championship.

WHAT? A Wrestle Kingdom 14 Texas Deathmatch rematch for the IWGP US title? Lance Archer comes for the gold next week! https://t.co/rGtZVXLKrm — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 15, 2021

This buzzworthy rematch will take place on AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night Two, and Archer will hope to win the match and take home his first title in his AEW career.

Edited by Colin Tessier