Jake Roberts breaks silence following Scott Hall's death

WWE legend Jake Roberts has broken his silence on social media following the tragic passing of his friend Scott Hall. The former nWo member died at the age of 63 on Monday evening.

Several people from the wrestling world have paid their respects to Hall and his career. However, Jake "The Snake" Roberts notably chose to stay silent, with many people fearing the worst due to his lack of communication.

Fortunately for fans and friends of the legend, Roberts posted a message to his Twitter account assuring that he is safe and processing the death of Hall in the best way he possibly can.

JakeSnakeDDT @JakeSnakeDDT Thanx to those trying to contact me.I’m getting through this as best I can. I’m safe. I’m not answering the phone coz I don’t feel like talking. I will in time. Thanx to those trying to contact me.I’m getting through this as best I can. I’m safe. I’m not answering the phone coz I don’t feel like talking. I will in time.

One of the things that bonded Hall and Roberts in the latter part of their lives was their DDP Yoga program, created by friend and fellow wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page.

Both Hall and Jake were in an extremely dark place in their lives when Page stepped in to change them for the better. DDP helped both the legends get back to a healthy position both professionally and personally.

Jake Roberts has had a career renaissance in AEW

Thanks to his soberity and the use of DDP Yoga, Jake Roberts was signed to AEW in early 2020. He has been Lance Archer's manager since the former TNA and NJPW star joined the company during the pandemic.

Roberts has been able to deliver his iconic dark promos to the likes of Cody Rhodes and Hangman Page. The Snake has been involved in several high-profile championship feuds that have given him a new lease on life in the business.

What do you think of Roberts' run in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

