Jake Roberts provides a health update after rumors surface

Wrestling legend Jake Roberts has provided an update on his health after rumors began to circulate that the WWE Hall of Famer's health had taken a turn for the worse.

The rumors stemmed from AEW announcer Jim Ross claiming that Jake "The Snake" was in a bad way due to his breathing issues. Ross also noted that the former WWE star hasn't appeared on TV due to the latter's ill health.

However, Roberts took to his Twitter account earlier today to squash any talk of him being unwell, stating that he would be around for a long time.

"Hey guys once again someone wants to make a splash on the internet and what better way is there than putting out Jake Roberts is in bad health. Totally untrue. I'm going to be around a long time," said Roberts.

JakeSnakeDDT @JakeSnakeDDT Hey guys once again someone wants to make a splash on the internet and what better way is there than putting out Jake Roberts is in bad health. Totally untrue. I’m going to be around a long time. Hey guys once again someone wants to make a splash on the internet and what better way is there than putting out Jake Roberts is in bad health. Totally untrue. I’m going to be around a long time.

Roberts last appeared on AEW TV on the April 28th edition of Dynamite as he cornered Lance Archer in the Murderhawk Monster's match against Wardlow.

Jake Roberts has been a part of AEW since 2020

Jake has been retired from in-ring competition for several years now. However, the veteran is still a prominent name in the world of professional wrestling.

Roberts made his first appearance for AEW in March 2020, confronting Cody Rhodes and stating that he would introduce a new client of his, which turned out to be Lance Archer.

Archer has found a good amount of success in All Elite Wrestling with Roberts in his corner. He has challenged for the AEW World Championship on two occasions besides reaching the final of the inaugural TNT Championship tournament in 2020.

Lance's biggest moment came when he defeated Jon Moxley for the IWGP United States Championship at the second "Fyter Fest" edition of Dynamite in 2021. He then defended that title the following week against NJPW star Hikuleo.

What are your thoughts on Jake Roberts and Lance Archer's partnership? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh