"It's so frustrating" - Wrestling legend Jake Roberts says he's unhappy with former WWE Superstar's current spot in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts has expressed his frustration at the position of his protege Lance Archer in AEW.

Despite holding an impressive 2022 record of eleven wins and three losses, Archer has mainly been featured on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. His high-profile matches on Dynamite and Rampage have often ended in defeat for The Murderhawk Monster.

The only win Archer has picked up on Dynamite in 2022 came in January against Frankie Kazarian in a match that was used to build to his World Championship feud with Hangman Page. The powerhouse went on to lose to the champion in a Texas Death Match.

One person who is not very pleased with Archer's lack of prominence is Archer's manager Jake Roberts, who spoke about the matter on the DDP Snake Pit podcast.

“It is so frustrating for me to see Lance in the spot that he is in. He’s such a phenomenal athlete, he’s in such great shape, he’s got an unbelievable look. The only thing Lance doesn’t do really well is talk and that’s why they brought me.” said Roberts (H/T Wrestling Inc.).

Can Roberts help Archer turn his fortunes around in the second half of 2022? Stay tuned to AEW TV to find out!

Jake Roberts made his AEW debut in March 2020

AEW is known for surprising fans with unexpected debuts and appearances from people from the past and present of the world of wrestling. However, few fans expected to see Jake Roberts show up on AEW Dynamite in March 2020.

Roberts confronted Cody Rhodes after MJF defeated The American Nightmare at the 2020 Revolution pay-per-view. In a promo that firmly established Roberts as a heel, the former WWE star teased the looming arrival of Lance Archer.

Rhodes ultimately defeated Archer at the 2020 Double or Nothing pay-per-view to become the first-ever AEW TNT Champion.

Moving forward, if anyone can help Lance Archer get back into the title picture again, it is surely going to be "The Snake", but will The Murderhawk Monster ever win AEW gold? Only time will tell.

