“That’s the worst thing you could have told me” - Wrestling legend Jake Roberts slams young AEW star for dangerous spot

Wrestling icon Jake Roberts has detailed his conversation with top AEW star Darby Allin following the chaotic match the latter had with Jeff Hardy.

Allin and Hardy squared off in a no disqualification match on the May 11th, 2022 edition of Dynamite. Both men put their bodies on the line for a place in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Arguably the most dangerous moment of the bout came when Darby jumped from the top of a ladder to the outside, onto Jeff and a whole host of steel chairs.

Roberts recently commented on the high-risk spot. He spoke to fellow WWE Hall of Famer DDP on the DDP Snakepit podcast about a conversation he had with Allin a few days after the match.

“I seen him three days after that and he’s seen me coming and he’s [Darby] like, ‘Oh, boy,’ he’s already ducking me cause he knows I’m gonna chew his a**! ‘What the f*** are you doing?’ I said, ‘Tell me what you were thinking before that?’ He goes, ‘Jake, I was starting to go up. When I got up there, I thought, ‘Well, I’m here, I’m going to the hospital. I know I’m going to the hospital this time.’"

The 67-year-old continued:

"He [Darby Allin] said, ‘I was quite shocked that I didn’t! I hit and I started moving stuff and it all still worked, and I thought, It wasn’t that bad!’ I said, ‘That’s the worst thing you could have told me!'” (H/T Wrestling Inc.).

The young star has been perfectly fine since the contest and was recently featured in a high-octane bout against Kyle O'Reilly at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Jake Roberts and Darby Allin have had brief interactions in the past on AEW TV

Due to Jake Roberts' alliance with Lance Archer, the veteran and Darby Allin have had a few interactions on AEW programming.

After a few promos in 2020 that led to Roberts and Archer interjecting themselves into Darby's feud with Team Taz, The Murderhawk Monster was meant to team with Ricky Starks and Brian Cage to take on Allin, Jon Moxley, and Will Hobbs.

However, the match never materialized as Archer tested positive for Coronavirus in the days leading up to the event. This is the closest he and Allin have had to a proper in-ring confrontation to this date.

Fans will have to wait and see if Jake Roberts' protege takes on Darby Allin in the near future.

