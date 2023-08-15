Jake "The Snake" Roberts names 25-year-old star who deserves a push in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts is a wrestling legend and has been vocal about his views on the business. He gave AEW President Tony Khan some suggestions on how to manage young AEW star Griff Garrison.

Tony Khan has worked pretty hard over the years to bring some of the most exciting wrestling talents to his roster. In the same vein, Garrison, who started wrestling in 2016, joined AEW in around 2020. He was then paired up with Brian Pillman Jr., and they formed the tag team Varsity Blonds.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts spoke on The Snake Pit podcast about his liking for the 25-year-old Griff Garrison and added that Tony Khan "gotta focus on these people."

“He’s a great guy to be around. So I can’t see him being hard to deal with. It just, it’s just something that’s going to take time. You know, you gotta focus on these people. You can’t put ’em out there one week and say, okay, show us what you got and expect a whole lot of anything. It just doesn’t work that way."

Jake "The Snake" Roberts continued that the promotion will need to put the star in situations where he can get over.

“You gotta put him in situations where he has to get over. That takes time. It also takes talent. You gotta feed him… somebody. You can’t work your way up the ladder without beating a few people. Exactly. In a singles match, he’d be fun to work with.” [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Jake "The Snake" Roberts talked about the one WWE Legend who didn't put anyone over

Recently, on his podcast, Jake "The Snake" Roberts said that the late great Roddy Piper didn't want to put anyone over clean. The legend stated that he heard Piper wouldn't lay down for anybody, which to Roberts was "ridiculous."

"I never was one to play that drama s**t, man," said Roberts. "Never was. Maybe I should have been, but I wasn't ... [But] I heard that he [Piper] wouldn't lay down for anybody, which to me is just ridiculous. It is a work, man! If your s**t isn't good enough to sustain you through doing a job for somebody, your s**t must be pretty damn weak." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Roberts first appeared for AEW in 2019 before going on to become the client of Lance Archer. He has made several appearances for the promotion. The Hall of Famer was recently named as a special advisor in AEW's Community Outreach Programme.

What do you think about The Snake's current status in AEW? Tell us all about it in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here