Jamie Hayter beats top star on AEW Rampage, joins former WWE Superstar in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

On this week's episode of AEW Rampage, Jamie Hayter qualified for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. While she was not accompanied to the ring by Britt Baker, she did enough to get past Skye Blue.

During the match, Blue managed to get a couple of near falls with a small package. She even hit a crucifix bomb, but Hayter made her way back into the match with a backbreaker.

In the final stages of this qualifying match, Blue went to the top rope but was caught by Hayter with a superplex as she rolled through into a brainbuster. Jamie followed up with a ripcord clothesline and got the pinfall victory.

With the win, Jamie Hayter has now joined former WWE Superstar Toni Storm in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The latter made her AEW debut on this week's episode of Dynamite and defeated The Bunny for an emphatic victory.

Both Hayter and Storm will be among several other women who will aim to win the first-ever Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The full tournament bracket is yet to be confirmed.

Jamie Hayter is yet to win a title since her return to AEW

On August 13, 2021, Hayter returned on the debut episode of AEW Rampage. She assisted Britt Baker in a post-match brawl against Red Velvet and Kris Statlander.

Since returning to AEW, Hayter has been the muscle for Baker and has taken out anyone who has stepped in the way of the former AEW Women's Champion. However, the English wrestler herself hasn't been able to win a title in the company so far.

Hayter has also competed in the TBS Championship tournament and was in contention to become the inaugural champion. She went on to beat Anna Jay in the first round of the tournament.

However, on the special episode of Dynamite on AEW Thanksgiving Eve, she lost to Thunder Rosa in the quarter-finals of the TBS Championship tournament. Going forward, it seems that Jamie Hayter's goal will be to win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and then shift her focus towards a championship.

