Jamie Hayter breaks silence after heartbreaking loss to Mercedes Mone at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

Jamie Hayter has broken her silence after enduring a heartbreaking loss to Mercedes Mone at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. This will clear up what her future will be in the coming weeks.

Jamie and Mercedes were at each other’s throats for weeks, and it culminated in the women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament. Much to the disappointment of the former AEW Women’s World Champion, she did not come out on top and ended up losing to Mercedes Mone.

She has now taken to Twitter to send out a cryptic message to her fans, giving hints about her future. Jamie Hayter wrote:

“I was kidding myself, wasn’t I? But there is no road back, only forward. The only thing left is to rise, to sharpen, to become.”

It will be interesting to see who she will target now that Mercedes Mone will go after AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm.

Jamie Hayter reveals what she went through during injury rehab

Jamie Hayter was away from wrestling for more than a year thanks to an injury she suffered in May 2023. She suffered two herniated discs, and that meant she could not wrestle for a long time.

She has now opened up on the personal hell she went through in an interview with Justin Barrasso for Undisputed. She said:

“It was an incredibly difficult time. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. The only thing I could do for long periods of time was sit on my stomach. When I got hurt, I didn’t know what it was. I was still training and wrestling at first. After a while, I couldn’t stand up straight. I was in excruciating pain. I couldn’t even get out of bed for PT.”

It is great to see Jamie Hayter come back and wrestle like she has not been away for all those months. Her fans will be happy to see her back happy and healthy and will hope that she continues in the same vein.

