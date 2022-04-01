"Say no more" - Jamie Hayter makes a bold claim ahead of AEW Rampage

Jamie Hayter has been the muscle for Dr. Britt Baker ever since her return to AEW in 2021. Hayter unsuccessfully tried to capture the TBS Championship during the inaugural TBS Tournament. Since then, she's returned to mainly beating up anyone who gets in Baker's way.

The British-born star was announced to be in the next round of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament, giving her a chance to earn some recognition. Hayter's opponent will be the unsigned Skye Blue, who is yet again trying to prove herself to AEW.

Ahead of their match, Jamie Hayter took to Twitter to claim that she'd come out on top during their bout.

Hayter is far more experienced than Blue, so her bold proclamation might not be too far from the truth. Unfortunately, the star could experience a massive upset if she doesn't take the newcomer seriously.

Fans of both wrestlers will simply have to catch AEW Rampage tonight to see which wrestler triumphs over the other.

Dutch Mantell criticized Britt Baker and Reba for interfering during Jamie Hayter's match against Mercedes Martinez

During an exclusive interview with Rick Ucchino on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, the wrestling legend pointed out an issue with Hayter's last match. According to Mantell, the referee should've thrown out the interference instead of just letting it happen.

"With this match tonight with Jamie Hayter, man that referee could have thrown three people out at different times and it would have gotten over like a son of a b***h. You're outta here. Then go again, You're outta here and then the third one. Then all of them run back in. Thats what makes more sense," Mantell said. (H/T: Sportskeeda)

It's unclear whether or not the feud between Hayter and Martinez is over. The two will likely go toe-to-toe at some point in the near-future, especially if either enters the championship scene.

Do you think Jamie Hayter will defeat Skye Blue? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

