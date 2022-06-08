Japanese legend wants to face AEW's Eddie Kingston

Japanese wrestling legend Jun Akiyama has made a bold statement that he would like to step into the ring with AEW star Eddie Kingston.

For those unaware, Akiyama is a thirty-year veteran of the wrestling business, having competed for three major promotions in Japan: New Japan Pro-Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Akiyama is currently signed to DDT Pro-Wrestling, who, earlier in 2022, announced that they had entered into a relationship with AEW. Stars like Konosuke Takeshita have already benefited from the partnership, with many more looking to make the trip to AEW.

Speaking in an interview with Monthly Puroresu, Jun Akiyama was asked who he would like to compete against from the western world. The Japanese star jokingly admitted that he's happy to know people still want him to compete before naming dropping Kingston.

"I’m just glad to say that there are many people who still want to wrestle me even at this age. I’d want to go against Eddie Kingston." (H/T POST Wrestling).

Pro-Wrestling Noah Eng (Hisame, 冰雨\) @Hi5ame Kenoh has termed Jun Akiyama as falling from being a serious wrestler to being a “school fete” one. He wants Atsushi Kotoge to defeat this “gerontocracy of the industry” Kenoh has termed Jun Akiyama as falling from being a serious wrestler to being a “school fete” one. He wants Atsushi Kotoge to defeat this “gerontocracy of the industry” https://t.co/hFDr5QFOjY

Kingston has previously stated that Akiyama is a dream opponent because he is an avid fan of Japanese wrestling. Will AEW President Tony Khan ever make this dream match a reality? Only time will tell.

Eddie Kingston will have his hands full in the coming weeks in AEW

Eddie Kingston once again interjected himself in the business of Jericho Appreciation Society on Dynamite after a brutal Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing.

Post a bloody war between Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia, all hell broke loose between the JAS, the Blackpool Combat Club, Santana, Ortiz, and Kingston.

As the dust settled, William Regal and Moxley made their intentions known to the JAS that they wanted a Blood and Guts match, which Kingston looked very excited about.

The match will take place in Detroit, Michigan, on the June 29th edition of Dynamite, and if the previous Blood and Guts match is anything to go by, things will get ugly in a hurry.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far