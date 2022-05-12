"Dedicate my career to this match" - 26 year-old star reacts on facing Hangman Page next week on AEW Dynamite

Konosuke Takeshita took to social media to share his thoughts on his upcoming AEW Dynamite match next week against world champion Hangman Page.

Takeshita made his company debut last week on Rampage when he faced Jay Lethal. The DDT-Pro Wrestling star fell victim to the Lethal Injection by Black Machismo, thanks to Sonjay Dutt's help. Takeshita's appearance was due to a working agreement signed by AEW and DDT-Pro Wrestling last March.

On Twitter, Takeshita posted a promotional poster of his match with Page, with CM Punk serving as a guest commentator. He then wrote an emotional message heading into next Wednesday's show.

"Next Wednesday. I dedicate my career to this match. #AEWDynamite," Takeshita tweeted.

Punk previously commentated on the Dax Harwood-Cash Wheeler Owen Hart Foundation qualifying match on April 27 Dynamite. The Second City Saint will face The Anxious Millennial Cowboy for the world title at the main event of Double or Nothing 2022.

Hangman Page and CM Punk went face-to-face on AEW Dynamite

Earlier on Dynamite, CM Punk faced Dark Order's John Silver, a friend of Hangman Page. Punk hit Silver with Page's finisher Buckshot Lariat for the victory, to send a message.

After the match, The Anxious Millennial stormed into the ring to confront The Second City Saint. The latter then said the former will shake hands, whether he likes it or not, and their title match was just business. Punk proceeded to lend a hand but Page just flipped him off as their confrontation ended.

Tensions between Punk and Page are heating up as their title match at Double or Nothing approaches. It will be interesting to see what the two of them will do over the next few weeks.

