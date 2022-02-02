"My interest in WWE has waned" - Japanese star says he now prefers Tony Khan's AEW over WWE

DDT Pro-Wrestling star Konosuke Takeshita recently explained why he would prefer AEW over WWE.

Takeshita, at 26, is one of the fastest-rising wrestlers on Japanese soil. He has been a mainstay in the DDT Pro-Wrestling promotion since 2012.

Takeshita also made cameo appearances for AEW for its inaugural non-televised show, "The House Always Wins," in 2021. He joined forces with Michael Nakazawa, then-AEW world champion Kenny Omega and then-tag team champion The Young Bucks in a losing effort against Death Triangle and Sydal Brothers.

While speaking with Tokyo Sports, Takeshita revealed that he was once keen to work under the WWE umbrella, but his interest has 'waned' since the emergence of All Elite Wrestling in 2019. The Japanese star said Tony Khan's company is the most attractive wrestling promotion right now:

"To be honest, my interest in WWE has waned. Because at that time, the only ‘major league’ was WWE," Takeshita said. "Without a doubt, AEW is probably the most attractive professional [wrestling company] now." (H/T- Post Wrestling)

Takeshita hasn't yet gotten a chance to perform in live television programming, but he has wrestled on AEW's YouTube show, Dark: Elevation.

The 26-year-old star defeated Danny Limelight in a singles match, which was his last appearance for Tony Khan's promotion.

Konusuke Takeshita wants to wrestle on AEW's flagship show this year

竹下 幸之介 Konosuke Takeshita @Takesoup

I must go back to Japan.



But I'd like to come back here as

My next goal is to fight in Dynamite.



See you soon.

Thank you.



#Takethefuture My @AEW match is the last one that was broadcast earlier.I must go back to Japan.But I'd like to come back here as @ddtpro Champion.My next goal is to fight in Dynamite.See you soon.Thank you. My @AEW match is the last one that was broadcast earlier.I must go back to Japan.But I'd like to come back here as @ddtpro Champion.My next goal is to fight in Dynamite.See you soon.Thank you.#Takethefuture https://t.co/SM5wbG5XqC

Konusuke Takeshita is the reigning KO-D Openweight Championship in his 5th reign and is eyeing to defend the promotion's title outside of Japan this year.

The Future of DDT said he would like to return to Tony Khan's promotion and defend the coveted prize in live television programming:

"This year, I’m aiming for the TV show in All Elite Wrestling. I think I can get involved in the top ranks if I have the chance, and I think I can go there as a KO-D champion, so I’m ready to fight for the title in the United States."

With All Elite Wrestling's forbidden door still wide open, it will be interesting to see if Konosuke Takeshita gets to fulfill his desire to compete on U.S. soil this year.

