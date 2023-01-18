Jay Briscoe dies at 38: When did the ROH veteran last wrestle?

Jay Briscoe unfortunately passed away at the age of 38, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy.

AEW president Tony Khan announced his untimely passing through a tweet.

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin"

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family.

Rest In Peace Jamin

Titles held by the late legend

Alongside his brother Mark, Jay was the reigning ROH Tag Team Champion. The brothers defeated AEW faction FTR in a sensational Dog Collar match to capture the title for a record 13th time during the pay-per-view Final Battle.

They became dual champions after winning the ROH Tag Team Championship as the Briscoes were the House of Glory Tag Team Champions as well. A week after Final Battle, they put the HOG Tag Team Championship on the line.

House Of Glory Wrestling @HOGwrestling



Tickets

hogwrestling.net HOG Tag Team Champions The Briscoes have finally accepted Mane Event’s challenge for one last shot at the titles. But to ensure a decisive conclusion, #DemBoys have made it a 2/3 falls match Saturday, December 17th at #Revelations !!!Tickets HOG Tag Team Champions The Briscoes have finally accepted Mane Event’s challenge for one last shot at the titles. But to ensure a decisive conclusion, #DemBoys have made it a 2/3 falls match Saturday, December 17th at #Revelations !!!Tickets ⬇️hogwrestling.net https://t.co/UXWcXnfc2V

In a Best Two Out Of Three Falls match, Mane Event consisting of Jay Lyon and Midas Black defeated The Briscoes to become the new champions. This was the last official match Jay Briscoe competed in before his tragic passing.

Apart from being a tag team specialist, Jay Briscoe was a wonderful singles wrestler as well. He competed in multiple matches against his brother Mark, which remain memorable to this day. Jay was also a 2-time ROH World Champion.

Naturally, the entire wrestling world is in mourning. We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Jay's (real name Jamin Pugh) family and friends during this difficult time.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes