Jay Briscoe's daughters released from hospital 1 month after tragic car accident 

Jay Briscoe's daughters are out of the hospital one month after the tragic car accident that took his life.

Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, and his daughters were involved in a head-on collision that resulted in both his and the other vehicle driver's deaths. His daughters were taken to the hospital in critical condition where they have since been treated for their various injuries.

Through gradual updates, the nature of their injuries and recovery has been disclosed throughout recent weeks. They have both suffered and received treatment for severe spinal and skeletal injuries.

Both have finally been released from the hospital, as announced by the Pugh family over the weekend. Ashley Pugh shared a photo on Facebook of her two daughters in wheelchairs alongside herself and their brother.

"Got all my babies back together" - Ashley Pugh via Facebook

A GiveSendGo page set up to support the Pugh family has raised approximately $350,000 to help Jay Briscoe's daughters in their recovery. There is another page set up for Lillyanne Ternahan, the other driver fatally involved in the crash, as she left behind two children.

Mark Briscoe has officially signed with AEW in the wake of Jay Briscoe's passing

At the time of his passing, Jay Briscoe and his brother Mark were the ROH Tag Team Champions after capturing their 13th reign with the titles in December. The immediate future of the titles is yet unknown.

Mark Briscoe has made appearances on AEW TV since his brother's passing, defeating Jay Lethal in his debut match and once more wrestling Josh Woods during last week's Dynamite.

Last week, Tony Khan further announced that Mark had officially joined AEW, marking a significant u-turn after Warner Bros. Discovery had previously banned the brothers from appearing on television.

Mark has promised to honor his brother's legacy and there have been some to call for the younger brother to hold his first singles title sooner or later.

