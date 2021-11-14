Details on when AEW contacted Jay Lethal about appearing at Full Gear

Jay Lethal made a surprise debut at Full Gear. Tony Schiavone introduced the crowd to the latest AEW signee. The crowd welcomed the former TNA star with warm cheers. It all took place at the Full Gear Buy-in.

In the post-show media scrum, Jay Lethal clarified how the signing took place. Describing the situation, Lethal said:

“I got a quick message from some of Tony's [Khan] associates. That was like the greatest day, like a beacon of light. It was so cool. But literally, that was only a few days ago. Then I flew in yesterday. [I] had to sit in my hotel room. I couldn't get any sleep. I swear to God, I got not a minute, not an hour of sleep. Because I don't really know what's happening tomorrow."

The Black Machismo has been entertaining fans across the world for the last twenty years. His most notable stint was with TNA. Fans remember his impression of Randy Savage and Ric Flair.

The 36-year-old pro is widely regarded as one of the best workers in the game. While expressing his excitement, Lethal said:

"My head was spinning because it was the first time we met. Imagine being, for lack of a term, jobless and wondering about how you're going to pay your bills.”

The veteran has seen many ups and downs in his career. It was inspiring to see Lethal finally getting his big break.

Lethal faces Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship

Lethal threw a challenge for the TNT title in his debut. Sammy Guevara accepted it immediately. Later, Sammy and The Inner Circle emerged victorious against Men of the Year and American Top Team.

Tony Khan has confirmed the match for the upcoming Wednesday Night Dynamite. It will be interesting to see whether debuting Jay Lethal puts a stop to the champion’s momentum.

