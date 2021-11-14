Jay Lethal believes favor from legends opened “forbidden door”

After his surprise debut at the Full Gear Buy-in, Jay Lethal faced journalists in the post-show media scrum. He answered questions about his current situation and plans. He mentioned he's been lucky throughout his wrestling career and believes he's also lucky to be part of AEW.

“I'm probably the only one on the roster who can say that I hold victories over Kurt Angle, Sting, and Ric Flair. And I got to work with Kevin Nash. Which is why I believe it was so easy for me to find that 'forbidden door.'"

Lethal has been working on the wrestling circuit for the past two decades. He wrestled with these legends during his TNA tenure. It all happened in the early part of his career. He is a well-traveled veteran of the game. Lethal also expressed his professionalism and commitment to the new company by saying:

“Now that I've come through that "forbidden door", I don't want to be defined by all those things that I did before. I want to be defined by the things that I'm going to do and [I am] looking towards the future.”

With the constant influx of talent, fans are also looking forward to the future of AEW.

Are we going to have a renewed Sting vs. Jay Lethal feud?

Sting is the only legend signed with AEW who can still go in the ring. At Full Gear, we saw him physically involved with The Pinnacle. Previously, The Icon has been seen in tag team competition pairing with Darby Allin. His singles action is yet to come.

Sting has worked with a young Jay Lethal before. Seeing the veteran Lethal squaring off against Sting will be a dream come true for fans. It can even be a cinematic classic.

