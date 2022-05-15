Famous NJPW star attacks IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada ahead of their big title match

At NJPW Capital Collision, Jay White and Hikuleo of the Bullet Club secured an emphatic win over CHAOS members Kazuchika Okada and Rocky Romero. The two teams competed in a fun tag match in what felt like a preview of Okada's upcoming title defense against Switchblade at Dominion 6.12.

Tonight's match was originally set to feature AEW star Trent Beretta teaming up with The Rainmaker. However, a COVID-19 positive test forced the Best Friends member to withdraw from the show, with Romero replacing him.

In the closing stages of the Bullet Club vs. CHAOS tag team match, Romero rolled out White but was unable to get the three-count. King Switch eventually connected with the Bladerunner to secure the win for his team.

The crowd went absolutely wild for the White-Okada face-offs. However, it was after the match when The Rainmaker's arch-nemesis delivered a big message.

Following the pinfall victory, White hit Okada with the Bladerunner and put him on notice ahead of their world title clash at Dominion 6.12.

Jay White will hope to enter the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

Jay White has played a huge role in the lead-up to the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, alongside AEW star Adam Cole, was vital in making the announcement regarding the show on Dynamite.

Heading into the Forbidden Door, Switchblade will be hoping to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. He has been making appearances across AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, and NJPW STRONG in the US.

In recent appearances, White was seen assisting Cole in his match against Tomohiro Ishii on Rampage. With the win, the former NXT Champion qualified for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Are you excited for Jay White's upcoming IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match against Kazuchika Okada at Dominion? Sound off in the comment section below!

