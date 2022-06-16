Jay White attacks former AEW World Champion on Dynamite and denies former WWE Superstar a huge title shot

Fresh on the back of a historic win at Dominion 6.12, new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White made his presence known on this week's AEW Dynamite.

During a segment between Hangman Page and Adam Cole, the former WWE Superstar claimed that he should be the one challenging for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

According to Cole, the Forbidden Door pay-per-view is about the Undisputed Elite and Bullet Club. Hence, Page should sit this one out and let the former challenge Switchblade.

The former NXT Champion then introduced White, who instead of walking down the ramp, attacked Page from behind inside the ring. King Switch then took to the microphone and claimed that he was not going to defend his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Page or Cole.

White and Page have a lot of history with one another. During their time together in NJPW, Switchblade defeated the former Bullet Club member twice. He even retained the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship with a win over Page.

Jay White defeated Kazuchika Okada to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Dominion 6.12

At the recently concluded NJPW Dominion 6.12 show, Jay White defeated Kazuchika Okada to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship for the very first time in his career.

White pinned The Rainmaker clean in the middle of the ring after hitting his finishing maneuver, the Blade Runner.

Post-match, Switchblade took shots at Hangman Page, who previously called out Okada for Forbidden Door and demanded a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship after beating David Finlay.

White said:

"Hangman Adam Page, you want Okada? You can have him, because you're not getting this [IWGP World Heavyweight Championship]. You dumb cowboy b*tch."

In his backstage promo from Dominion 6.12, The Catalyst name-dropped Kenny Omega and claimed that without him, AEW wouldn't even exist. White added:

"Look at the way you guys look up to a guy like Okada. Hell, let's throw Kenny in there, nothing personal against Kenny. But if we go back a little history lesson, I took that IWGP United States Championship from him. And then what did he do? He left. This is why I say I am the catalyst of professional wrestling because without me you don't even get AEW."

It now remains to be seen who White's opponent for Forbidden Door turns out to be.

