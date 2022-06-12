"Dumb cowboy b*tch" - Jay White beats 6-time world champion to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, calls out Hangman Page

Jay White has won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

In the main event of NJPW Dominion 6.12, Switchblade defeated his arch-rival, Kazuchika Okada.

In his post-match promo, White put former AEW World Champion Hangman Page on notice as well. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Page called for a shot at Okada's IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

However, with White capturing the world title from The Rainmaker instead, he didn't hold back in taking shots at his former rival. He said:

"Hangman Adam Page, you want Okada? You can have him, because you're not getting this [IWGP World Heavyweight Championship]. You dumb cowboy b*tch."

The showdown between White and Okada was another instant classic match. The two men took each other to the absolute limit yet again.

Despite interference from Gedo, King Switch wasn't able to use the distraction to his advantage. However, he did go on to beat The Rainmaker clean, courtesy of just one Blade Runner.

After the match, the rest of the Bullet Club members made their way down to the ring and celebrated with their leader. White's incredible in-ring promo also saw him insult long-time rival Hiroshi Tanahashi, who was in commentary.

Jay White will be entering Forbidden Door as the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

Jay White has been absolutely vital for both NJPW and AEW in terms of their working relationship.

The Switchblade has made a lot of noise in the US, with AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, and NJPW STRONG.

With his win over Dominion 6.12, White has now ended Kazuchika Okada's first reign as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. The latter captured the title by beating Shingo Takagi at Wrestle Kingdom 16 and went on to successfully defend it against Will Ospreay, Zack Sabre Jr., and other prominent names.

At the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view, White could go on to defend his newly won title against Hangman Page, even though nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

The two men have previously shared the ring with each other in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

