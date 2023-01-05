Jay White is set to compete in a huge 'Loser Leaves Japan' Match. During NJPW New Year's Dash, the Bullet Club leader challenged his former stablemate Hikuleo.

At Wrestle Kingdom 17, White suffered a huge loss to Kazuchika Okada, as he failed to retain his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

JJ Williams @JJWilliamsWON Jay White has challenged Hikuleo to a Loser Leaves Japan match. Woah. #njdash Jay White has challenged Hikuleo to a Loser Leaves Japan match. Woah. #njdash

At New Year's Dash, White teamed up with Bullet Club members KENTA, El Phantasmo, and Taiji Ishimori against the team of Hikuleo, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Master Wato, and Tama Tonga. The match ended in a DQ but it was the post-match actions that made the headlines.

What did Jay White and the Bullet Club do after the match?

The Bullet Club destroyed their opponents in a brutal beatdown. This led to an irate White insulting his former stablemate for betraying the faction before the challenge was laid out.

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr



Is this finally the end of Jay White's run in NJPW? Wowww, loser leaves Japan match. Jay White vs. Hikuleo.Is this finally the end of Jay White's run in NJPW? #njdash Wowww, loser leaves Japan match. Jay White vs. Hikuleo.Is this finally the end of Jay White's run in NJPW? #njdash https://t.co/rSu6WGJxYv

The match is yet to be made official by New Japan officials. However, expect White vs. Hikuleo to take place within the next few weeks.

Fans on social media have already started to speculate that White's tenure in NJPW could finally come to an end. He could potentially end up in WWE or AEW if that indeed turns out to be the case.

