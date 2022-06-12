"You get no long-awaited return of CM Punk" – Newly crowned World Champion claims best moments in AEW history wouldn't have been possible without him

Jay White recently dethroned Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship before making bold claims about AEW ahead of Forbidden Door.

The Switchblade battled The Rainmaker at NJPW's Dominion event for the Heavyweight crown, where he scored the pinfall after a single Blade Runner. The win ensures White represents New Japan heading into Forbidden Door.

Following his victory, the new champion made bold claims about AEW and its roster during the press conference. He said the arrivals of CM Punk, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson, among other key moments in AEW's history, wouldn't have been a reality without him:

"Maybe he [Kenny Omega] doesn't run away with The Young Bucks and take his success and create All Elite Wrestling. And I've said this before and I'll say it again, if he doesn't do that, you get no unscripted violence [Moxley], you get no shocking return of Bryan Danielson. You get no long-awaited return of CM Punk. You get no heartwarming, long-awaited triumph for Hangman Page. You get no Britt Baker DMD."

White dethroned Kenny Omega to become IWGP US Champion a year before The Cleaner left to start AEW alongside his Elite stablemates. White rejected Omega's offer to join Bullet Club while he was leader, opting to usurp him along with The Firing Squad, led by Tama Tonga.

Jay White was involved with AEW before Forbidden Door's announcement

The self-proclaimed catalyst of pro wrestling has been on a hunt for world domination, having made a significant recurring appearance for IMPACT Wrestling alongside his NJPW commitments.

However, he also landed in AEW to establish a bond between Adam Cole's Undisputed Elite and his Bullet Club. The Switchblade made his in-ring debut for the promotion in February, defeating Trent Beretta during a Rampage episode.

It'll be interesting to see Jay White's plans for Forbidden Door, given the choice of words he had for the All-Elite locker room.

