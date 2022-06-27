Create
"I don't have to give away anything" – Jay White explains if he'll return to AEW following Forbidden Door

Jay White successfully defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door!
Modified Jun 27, 2022 03:56 PM IST

Jay White explained if he'll return to All Elite Wrestling following the AEW x NJPW joint pay-per-view, Forbidden Door.

At the show, Switchblade successfully defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Kazuchika Okada, Adam Cole, and Hangman Adam Page.

#AndStill IWGP World Heavyweight Champion @jaywhitenz | #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor https://t.co/DOinZyI8QM

During the post-Forbidden Door media scrum, White said he wasn't sure if he'd return to AEW but didn't rule out the idea of him coming back in the future:

"If, and this seems to be a pretty big if, but if we can have someone when I come here and I successfully defend my IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, if we can have somebody that can, you know, be prepared to put this up here for me, I'd feel a lot more inclined to come back. I'm very easily pleased, obviously, I don't ask a lot, it's just something like that, something like a chair sometimes. So to add to your question? Would I like to? I don't know. Will I? I don't know because this is how it works, I don't have to tell you anything, I don't have to give away anything." (from 26:20 to 26:55)

Watch the post-AEW-New Japan Forbidden Door media scrum below:

youtube-cover

Jay White asked everyone to "stay tuned" regarding his AEW future

In continuation of the same answer, Jay White boasted about single-handedly selling out Madison Square Garden and the United Center.

The Bullet Club leader further asked everyone to "stay tuned" regarding his AEW future, suggesting he might be back at some point down the road:

"When you're the champion, when you're the guy that single-handedly sells out arenas like Madison Square Garden and United Center, you kind of do what you want to and show up when you want. So, stay tuned I guess." (from 26:56 to 27:07)
Blade Runner by #Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ! Order the #ForbiddenDoor PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW https://t.co/OlvzJjgS6e

White will now shift his focus towards the upcoming G1 Climax 32 tournament as he's set to fly back to Japan.

Please credit the post-Forbidden Door media scrum and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any of the above quotes.

