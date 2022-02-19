Jay White mocks top NJPW star during AEW Rampage debut

Jay White finally made his in-ring debut for AEW on Rampage. He faced Trent Beretta in a standard one-on-one match. During the match, he mocked New Japan Pro Wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi.

A couple of weeks back, The Young Bucks and Adam Cole were involved in a backstage segment with Trent Beretta of the Best Friends. All of a sudden, a man in a black leather jacket walked in and attacked the former WWE star, and that man turned out to be Jay White.

Tony Khan had promised that a wrestler would be walking through the forbidden door, and it was the New Zealand native who did so. Jay White is currently signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling. Shortly after he attacked Trent, a match was made official for Rampage by Tony Khan, which was Switchblade's first-ever match in All Elite Wrestling.

During the contest on Friday night, Jay White mocked Hiroshi Tanahashi by playing the air guitar, a signature move of the Japanese great.

Jay White shares plenty of history with the Young Bucks, Adam Cole, Kenny Omega and a host of other New Japan stars.

Now, with COVID restrictions lifting around the world, it remains to be seen how many more top stars will walk through the forbidden door and show up in AEW.

Jay White was in IMPACT Wrestling before showing up in AEW

When Jay White turned up in North America, IMPACT Wrestling was the first company he showed up in. He confronted Kenny Omega at the end of Slammiversary in September 2021. He interrupted the Elite's celebrations. However, the angle did not materialize into anything.

Jay White ended up recruiting Chris Bey to the Bullet Club before continuing his feud with David Finley and Juice Robinson.

Now, in AEW, Adam Cole inviting Jay White behind Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks' back has surely planted the seeds for a future feud between all the men involved, and it is bound to be one of the most exciting storylines in professional wrestling.

