Jay White pins returning AEW star with one finger on Dynamite

Jay White pinned a returning AEW talent with one finger on the latest episode of Dynamite. The star in question is Rocky Romero.

Jay White and The Gunns successfully unified their ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles with the AEW World Trios Titles by defeating The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn at Dynasty 2024. The Bang Bang Gang defended their belts against Top Flight and Action Andretti on Collision last month, and Jay White defeated Dante Martin one-on-one on last week's episode of Rampage.

The Switchblade returned to singles action on Dynamite tonight against NJPW and AEW star Rocky Romero. Azucar would be granted a shot at the Unified Trios Titles, along with two partners of his choosing, were he to defeat White. Prior to the match, Romero discussed potential partners with Orange Cassidy, who was recovering from Trent Beretta's post-match assault earlier in the show.

The former Roppongi Vice member took the fight to White, with both stars matching each other move for move. However, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion managed to secure the win with his patented Blade Runner. However, in a blatant display of disrespect, White pinned Romero with one finger on the latter's chest.

The Gunns and White then launched an attack on Mr. Forever, until they were stopped by Pac, whom the former Bullet Club leader had provoked earlier backstage.

