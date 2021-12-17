"I've opened the door" – Bullet Club's Jay White hints at potential matches with superstars from AEW and IMPACT Wrestling

NJPW sensation Jay White has teased the possibility of having matches with superstars from both AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

During his recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jay White said he opened the door to New Japan STRONG for superstars from the roster to step up to him inside the ring.

White said his open challenge led to a match against Christopher Daniels. Similarly, AEW and IMPACT Wrestling stars can do the same and face him in the future:

"I've opened the door up to New Japan STRONG and put this challenge out, and you've got guys like young Christopher Daniels stepping up to that challenge. So maybe there will be another guy from STRONG that wants to step up, maybe it's another AEW or IMPACT guy. You never know."

Check out Jay White speaking to Chris Van Vliet in the interview below:

What's next for Jay White in the US?

Currently, Jay White is competing in NJPW STRONG and, right now, is focusing on his career in the USA.

White has been absent from Japan for quite some time now. His next big match in the US is against Christopher Daniels. White and Daniels will cross paths at NJPW STRONG: Nemesis.

A few months ago, Jay White made his way to the US. He appeared on IMPACT Wrestling, where he confronted The Elite, including Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers. Switchblade has recruited IMPACT's Chris Bey into The Bullet Club.

Also Read Article Continues below

In NJPW STRONG, Jay White has been teaming up with Hikuleo. Unfortunately for White, he recently dropped the NEVER Openweight Championship to Tomohiro Ishii at NJPW Battle in the Valley.

A WWE Hall of Famer is very impressed with Hook's debut. Check it out here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh