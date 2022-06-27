Jay White retains the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in an odd finish at Forbidden Door, former WWE star possibly injured

Jay White retained the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Switchblade retained his title against three other men, Kazuchika Okada, Adam Page, and Adam Cole.

However, the finish to the match was a bit odd, as White simply pinned Cole without hitting him with the Blade Runner. Several Twitter reactions have suggested that the former WWE star might have injured himself during the match, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

The crowd was red hot for this match and it certainly lived up to expectations. In the early stages, White and Cole teamed up with each other before the Undisputed Elite member hit Switchblade with a backstabber.

All four men had back-and-forth interactions with each other throughout the match, with Okada arguably getting the biggest reactions.

In the closing stages, Cole connected with a couple of superkicks and shifted his complete focus towards Okada. However, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion wasn't able to connect with The Rainmaker.

Instead, White sneaked his way into the ring, hit Okada with the Blade Runner and pinned Cole to retain his title. The IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was also accompanied by Bullet Club stablemate Gedo at Forbidden Door.

As White exited after the match, the Young Bucks and Kyle O'Reilly made their way out to the ring. Matt and Nick Jackson had a brief exchange with Switchblade before checking in on Cole.

