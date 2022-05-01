Jay White makes surprise return to NJPW, attacks top world champion at Wrestling Dontaku

Jay White returned to Japan for the first time in a year under the New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) banner. At Wrestling Dontaku 2022, King Switch made his presence known as he made a huge statement after the main event.

Following Kazuchika Okada's win over Tetsuya Naito, The Rainmaker took to the microphone and addressed the crowd. However, his music was cut short by the returning White.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion entered the ring alongside his manager Gedo. The two quickly engaged in a wild brawl with Okada, who was laid out with a Blade Runner.

White then took to the microphone and made his intentions clear. The leader of the Bullet Club is aiming to challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Other members of the Bullet Club joined Switchblade in the ring as Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Juice Robinson, and newly crowned champions Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, and Taiji Ishimori made their way to the ring.

The Bullet Club celebrated its ninth anniversary in style. Before exiting the arena, White said he had more surprises up his sleeve. He also gave a shoutout to other faction members not physically present, including Chris Bey.

Jay White has been making moves all across the professional wrestling industry

A few weeks ago, Jay White returned to AEW after the promotion joined forces with NJPW to announce a joint pay-per-view, Forbidden Door.

White, alongside Undisputed Elite's Adam Cole, made the monumental announcement on a previous episode of AEW Dynamite. In the next Rampage episode, Switchblade assisted Cole in his match against Tomohiro Ishii.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion has also been a regular on IMPACT Wrestling. He previously brought The Good Brothers back into the Bullet Club and kicked Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa out of the faction.

Edited by Abhinav Singh