Details on Adam Cole "reaching out" to top star for joining him in AEW  

Jay White recently spilled the beans on how his AEW debut at last week's Dynamite became a reality, crediting Adam Cole for inviting him.

The Switchblade made his All Elite Wrestling debut during a backstage segment on Wednesday night's show by assisting Cole and The Young Bucks to take down Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero. Though The Panama City Playboy was pleased to see White, Nick and Matt Jackson were perplexed.

Appearing on the Strong Style podcast, Jay White disclosed that Adam Cole reached out to ask if he'd be interested in appearing on AEW Dynamite.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion added that Cole wanted White to help him and The Young Bucks on the show. In closing, White stated that he agreed since it was the "right time" and that the "right person" (Adam Cole) reached out to him.

“The invitation came through, from, from my good buddy, Adam Cole,” White said. “He just reached out to me and he asked me if I’d like to come in. Without giving away too much if I’d like to come and maybe give the Young Bucks a hand, as he said. So, yeah it was a right time because I guess the right person asked,” said Jay White (H/T - PWMania)

The NJPW star is set to make his in-ring debut in AEW on next week's Rampage against Trent Beretta. Jay White is the favorite to win heading into the show and build momentum ahead of potentially bigger feuds in the company.

The Young Bucks weren't too pleased with Jay White helping them and Adam Cole

It's no secret that Matt and Nick Jackson don't have good relations with The Switchblade. Back in NJPW, White was involved in a heated feud with Kenny Omega, with The Young Bucks being on the latter's side.

Honcho🎯 @P1AllElite "Why can't Adam Cole and the Bucks throw up the Too Sweet again? Maybe if I'm the one that is extending the olive branch and trying to make it work, maybe they'll be more open to it. Why can't we have the Bullet Club united across AEW, NJPW, and IMPACT?”



- Jay White "Why can't Adam Cole and the Bucks throw up the Too Sweet again? Maybe if I'm the one that is extending the olive branch and trying to make it work, maybe they'll be more open to it. Why can't we have the Bullet Club united across AEW, NJPW, and IMPACT?”- Jay White https://t.co/NMtdWEgYFN

As such, when Jay White showed up on Dynamite last week, the former AEW Tag Team Champions were skeptical. It'll be interesting to see how this story pans out in the coming weeks as The Young Bucks probably won't side with White owing to their allegiance to Omega.

This storyline development has also provided more heat to the teased feud between Adam Cole and Kenny Omega as the latter surely won't be pleased with Cole for joining forces with his rival.

What do you make of Jay White's AEW debut? Do you see him betraying The Young Bucks again? Sound off in the comments section below.

