"If someone else thinks they’d do better, be my guest"- Jay White reveals if he is still the leader of The Bullet Club

NJPW star Jay White has finally revealed if he is still the leader of the infamous stable Bullet Club.

Apart from being a mainstay in the Japanese promotion, White has been focusing on establishing himself in New Japan STRONG in the US recently. In his absence, fans have been questioning his legitimacy as the Bullet Club leader.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Jay White clarified that he has not competed in Japan for a while, but that certainly hasn't changed anything within his faction.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion asked fellow stablemates to step up if they were capable of doing a better job than him in leading the faction. Regardless, White is pretty confident that the Bullet Club is still his.

"Of course. I’m not in Japan, so if someone else thinks they’d do better, be my guest. But it’s still mine, and there will come a day when people see that," said Jay White.

Switchblade has also been making moves outside the banner of NJPW. It was recently announced that he would be returning to IMPACT Wrestling to team up with fellow Bullet Club members Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Chris Bey for an eight-man tag team match.

Jay White recently lost the NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Battle in the Valley

After 195 days as the NEVER Openweight Champion, White lost the belt at NJPW Battle in the Valley to his arch-rival Tomohiro Ishii. However, Ishii has dropped the title to another Bullet Club member, EVIL, since then.

White is expected to stay in the US for a while, simultaneously competing for NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling. The former heavyweight champion is yet to compete for the newly inaugurated IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, which is currently held by Kazuchika Okada.

At the upcoming NJPW STRONG Rivals tapings, White will once again face another mystery opponent, as it has been confirmed that he will issue yet another open challenge. It'll be interesting to see who shows up to challenge him this time.

