Jay White's Bullet Club recruits another top champion into faction after surprise heel turn

Jay White's Bullet Club recently recruited another member into the faction.

At the Best of the Super Juniors 29 final, IMPACT X-Division Champion Ace Austin surprisingly turned heel to join the group.

During a six-man tag team match between the Bullet Club and The United Empire, Austin made his way to the ring to distract Aaron Henare. It led to El Phantasmo getting the win for his team.

After the match, Austin was greeted by his new stablemates as they shared the Too Sweet hand gesture inside the ring.

White has been pulling all the strings within the BC in recent months across three different promotions.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion kicked out Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa from the faction before bringing back Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows in IMPACT Wrestling.

Story continues below ad

In AEW, White allied with Adam Cole and played a huge role in his recent Owen Hart Foundation Tournament win. Expect the Bullet Club and the Undisputed Elite to heavily feature at the upcoming AEW x NJPW joint pay-per-view, Forbidden Door.

Former WWE star Juice Robinson also returned to NJPW recently and joined the group. Shortly after, he won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at Capital Collision.

Bullet Club star Hikuleo recently appeared on AEW Dynamite to team up with the Undisputed Elite

Story continues below ad

The Undisputed Elite was in action on this week's episode of Dynamite. The Young Bucks and reDragon were initially set to team up with Adam Cole for a 10-man tag team match.

Unfortunately, the former NXT Champion had to withdraw due to injury. Cole brought Hikuleo back in AEW as he helped his team score a big win on Dynamite.

At the upcoming Dominion 6.12 show, Jay White will be challenging for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Switchblade's goal will be to dethrone Kazuchika Okada and head into Forbidden Door as the world champion.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far