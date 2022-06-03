Create
Jay White's Bullet Club recruits another top champion into faction after surprise heel turn

Bullet Club has added another member!
Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 03, 2022 04:56 PM IST

Jay White's Bullet Club recently recruited another member into the faction.

At the Best of the Super Juniors 29 final, IMPACT X-Division Champion Ace Austin surprisingly turned heel to join the group.

During a six-man tag team match between the Bullet Club and The United Empire, Austin made his way to the ring to distract Aaron Henare. It led to El Phantasmo getting the win for his team.

After the match, Austin was greeted by his new stablemates as they shared the Too Sweet hand gesture inside the ring.

.@The_Ace_Austin joined BULLET CLUB🤘💀♠️Sign up Now & Stay tuned to njpwworld.com#BOSJFinal #NJPW #njpwworld https://t.co/ypzto7Y33K

White has been pulling all the strings within the BC in recent months across three different promotions.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion kicked out Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa from the faction before bringing back Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows in IMPACT Wrestling.

／🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆最終戦‼️＼第5試合途中に突如リングサイドにエース・エースティンが…一体どうなってしまうのか⁉️🆚 UNITED EMPIRE👑 × BULLET CLUB💀📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡👀視聴＆登録⏩njpwworld.com#BOSJFinal https://t.co/DNe7AwxxeV

In AEW, White allied with Adam Cole and played a huge role in his recent Owen Hart Foundation Tournament win. Expect the Bullet Club and the Undisputed Elite to heavily feature at the upcoming AEW x NJPW joint pay-per-view, Forbidden Door.

Former WWE star Juice Robinson also returned to NJPW recently and joined the group. Shortly after, he won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at Capital Collision.

Bullet Club star Hikuleo recently appeared on AEW Dynamite to team up with the Undisputed Elite

The Undisputed Elite was in action on this week's episode of Dynamite. The Young Bucks and reDragon were initially set to team up with Adam Cole for a 10-man tag team match.

Watching this match again! I like seeing Adam Cole “Too Sweet” Hikuleo ☺️#aew #AEWDynamite #BulletClub https://t.co/5XvK8FbHu1
Unfortunately, the former NXT Champion had to withdraw due to injury. Cole brought Hikuleo back in AEW as he helped his team score a big win on Dynamite.

At the upcoming Dominion 6.12 show, Jay White will be challenging for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Switchblade's goal will be to dethrone Kazuchika Okada and head into Forbidden Door as the world champion.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

