Jay White secures a huge win in an instant classic at NJPW Lonestar Shootout

The co-main event of NJPW Lonestar Shootout saw Jay White continue his impressive run, as he defeated 'Speedball' Mike Bailey in an instant classic. Bailey previously answered White's US-of-Jay Open Challenge for the show.

The match was quite physical but was mixed well with Bailey's impressive pace and his striking. At one point in the match, White locked in the TTO. He has previously used this move to submit Hiroshi Tanahashi and hoped to do the same to Bailey.

In the closing stages of the match, Bailey climbed up to the top rope but missed a dive. He landed on his knees, causing damage to them in the process. Switchblade picked Bailey up and dropped him with the Blade Runner to secure the pinfall victory.

After the match, White took the microphone and teased cutting a promo. However, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion refused to address the fans and simply left the ring.

Jay White has had quite a notable year

In recent months, White has been making big moves on IMPACT Wrestling, where he brought back The Good Brothers into the Bullet Club. Switchblade also recruited Chris Bey into the faction.

White also made his debut for All Elite Wrestling a few weeks ago, beating Trent Beretta in his debut for the promotion. Despite the win, he is yet to be back in the promotion. AEW even teased a potential storyline featuring him, Adam Cole, and The Young Bucks.

Apart from making big moves in IMPACT and AEW, Jay White has also been making headlines in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Switchblade recently betrayed Bullet Club original Tama Tonga and his brother, Tanga Loa.

At IMPACT: No Surrender, White betrayed the Guerrillas of Destiny, which led to Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows rejoining the Bullet Club. In doing so, The Good Brothers also retained their IMPACT World Tag Team Championship over Tonga and Loa.

Since then, the Bullet Club has sided with White, with every member of the faction pledging their allegiance to the Switchblade.

