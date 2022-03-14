"The Catalyst of Professional Wrestling" - Jay White sends a message after the Bullet Club betrays 7-time tag team champions

Jay White has sent out a message after the Bullet Club recently betrayed 7-time IWGP Tag Team Champions, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. During the second round of the New Japan Cup 2022 tournament, Bullet Club members Bad Luck Fale, Gedo, El Phantasmo, EVIL, and co. sided with Switchblade.

At IMPACT: No Surrender, White initially turned his back on Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa during their IMPACT World Tag Team Championship match against The Good Brothers.

In the aftermath of Tama Tonga's second-round New Japan Cup match against EVIL, White took to Twitter and boasted about him being the "catalyst" of professional wrestling.

"The Catalyst of Professional Wrestling. #BulletClub #NJCup #NJPW" - wrote White.

White has been a regular on NJPW STRONG and IMPACT Wrestling in recent months. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion also recently appeared in AEW and interacted with Adam Cole and The Young Bucks of The Elite.

In his first-ever AEW match, Switchblade defeated CHAOS member and former NJPW star, Trent Beretta. After the match, White came face-to-face with Orange Cassidy in the ring, but the Switchblade is yet to appear in AEW ever since.

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega gave his thoughts on Jay White after his AEW debut

During a previous interview with The Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega praised Jay White, claiming that he always had a good relationship with Switchblade.

Omega also noted that he has known White ever since he was doing the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion's laundry.

"I have always had a real good relationship with Jay White over the years. I have known him since he was the guy doing my laundry in new Japan and always supported his venture, his journey in professional wrestling and extremely proud for him to take sort of the opportunity that was before him and make it his own," Kenny said. [39:02-39:24]

It remains to be seen if White will return to AEW at some point down the road.

