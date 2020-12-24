Heading into 2021, Jay White is set to challenge for both the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Championships on Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom against Tetsuya Naito.

In the aftermath of a recent Road To Tokyo Dome show, White called himself a "belt collector" and in doing so, took a shot at Kenny Omega. The reigning AEW World Champion took to Twitter to respond.

In a recent post-match backstage interview, Jay White claimed to be a belt collector. Switchblade even mentioned that both the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Championships are the most valuable titles in the pro wrestling industry and there's no point trying to win championships from other promotions.

"I'm like a belt collector. Then again, these two belts right here are the most valuable in our entire industry. So I guess there's not really any point in going anywhere else to try and collect anymore." @JayWhiteNZ 👀 @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/LGC0nv4rBW — Ciaràn (@CiaranRH) December 23, 2020

Kenny Omega took to Twitter and responded by stating that White is just playing around.

Jay White and Kenny Omega's history in New Japan Pro Wrestling

Jay White and Kenny Omega have a lot of history together. Following Switchblade's first return to New Japan Pro Wrestling, Omega offered White a place in the Bullet Club. However, White would go on to refuse the order and hit Omega with a Blade Runner.

Shortly afterwards, Jay White defeated Omega to win the IWGP US Heavyweight. White's win sparked a Civil War within The Bullet Club that eventually led to The Elite parting ways with the original faction.

A few months down the road, with The Elite now a faction of their own, White left CHAOS and turned his back on Kazuchika Okada, with his manager Gedo, as well. And the duo, along with Jado, was welcomed with open arms into the Bullet Club by Tama Tonga, Taiji Ishimori, and co.

Come January 5, Jay White will battle either Tetsuya Naito or Kota Ibushi for NJPW's two top titles. Kenny Omega is a double champion (AEW Champion and AAA Mega Champion) and has taken the industry by storm with his appearances on IMPACT Wrestling.